ING Groep NV Sells 5,528 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $91,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. 5,779,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

