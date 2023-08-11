Insider Buying: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CEO Purchases $564,200.00 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

VAC opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 114,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

