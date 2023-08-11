Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $131,685.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $172.61 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.29. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $17,253,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

