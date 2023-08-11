Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $4,343,600.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NIKE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

