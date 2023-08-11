International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
