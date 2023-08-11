Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.59. The stock had a trading volume of 71,724,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,514,426. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

