Investment House LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.03. 3,103,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The company has a market cap of $332.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

