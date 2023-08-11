Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $125.80 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $293.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Investors Title by 693.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

