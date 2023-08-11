iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.