iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

