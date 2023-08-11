JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Down 4.1 %

GDRX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,024. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 340,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.