KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,910. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

