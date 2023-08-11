KeyCorp Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Denbury Trading Up 0.6 %

DEN opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. Denbury has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 33.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,580,000 after purchasing an additional 515,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,717,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

