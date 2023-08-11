KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.85). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

