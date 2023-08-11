Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
KMMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.