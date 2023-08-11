Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

KMMPF remained flat at $13.20 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

