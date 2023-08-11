Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPFGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

KMMPF remained flat at $13.20 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.