Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,406 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

