Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 386.9% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
Kontrol Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535. Kontrol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
