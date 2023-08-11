Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $102,933,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,602,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 140.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,097,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 971,341 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,941,000 after acquiring an additional 730,212 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,864,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,032. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

