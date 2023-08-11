Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $102,933,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,602,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 140.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,097,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 971,341 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,941,000 after acquiring an additional 730,212 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,864,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,032. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
