Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $680,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $86.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.