Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Magna International Stock Down 0.7 %

MGA stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Magna International by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

