Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

MGA opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $230,157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after buying an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

