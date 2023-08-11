Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.80 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

