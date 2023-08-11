Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 4,635,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,638,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

