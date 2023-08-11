Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

VRSK stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.20. 228,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

