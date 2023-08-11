Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 697,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

