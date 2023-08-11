Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in General Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.63. 2,107,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

