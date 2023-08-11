Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,941 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 25.41% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $139,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,474 shares. The company has a market cap of $704.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

