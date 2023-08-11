Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,051 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,059,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,807,000 after acquiring an additional 141,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,869. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

