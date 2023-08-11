Mather Group LLC. Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

