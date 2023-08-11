Mather Group LLC. Has $13.37 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,346. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

