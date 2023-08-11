Mather Group LLC. Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 534,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,293. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

