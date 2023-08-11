Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,479,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,662. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.