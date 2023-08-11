Mather Group LLC. Purchases 530 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.