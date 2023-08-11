Mather Group LLC. Purchases 618,478 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 11.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 3.79% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $621,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.33. 1,038,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

