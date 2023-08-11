Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $265.67. 1,356,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

