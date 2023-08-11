Mather Group LLC. Sells 8,256 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

