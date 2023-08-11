Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.