Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,762 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $255.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,431. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

