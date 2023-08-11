Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.05. 1,351,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,479. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.12.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

