Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 162,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 115,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

META traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.69. 8,914,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,465,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.54. The firm has a market cap of $778.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

