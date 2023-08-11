Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,988. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

