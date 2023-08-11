Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,655 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $64.37. 11,820,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,282,198. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

