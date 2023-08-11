Mizuho Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.24 on Monday. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

