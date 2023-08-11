Morgan Stanley Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $55.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,819 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 26.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,820,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 381,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348,637 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 952,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 318,168 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

