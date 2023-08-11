National Bankshares Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,367.50.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,126.71 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$612.00 and a 12-month high of C$1,146.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,004.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$944.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 174.6114551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

