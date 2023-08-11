National Bankshares Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$15.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CSFB upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.06.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Up 2.4 %

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.41. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.