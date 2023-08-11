Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Get Semrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEMR

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.38 on Monday. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,171. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semrush by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.