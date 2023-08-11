NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Benchmark

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 976,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,326. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

