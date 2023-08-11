NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Boxwood Ventures Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 54,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

