NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,407,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.